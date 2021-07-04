Former ECS standout Dominic Brown becomes first JUCO athlete to sign endorsement deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn,. (WREG) — It’s been four days since college athletes have been allowed to be paid for their name, image, and likeness.

A few local stars are cashing in, like former ECS guard Dominic Brown.

The freshman at Southwest Mississippi Community College became the first JUCO athlete to sign an endorsement deal.

“I didn’t know that JUCO was going to allow us to do that, but my goal was to monetize everything that I’m doing on social media,” said Brown.

Brown told WREG he’s sponsored by Sole Pack, a NYC based apparel company he’s been following for years and using their products.

“The shoes are in pouches like these and they attach to your bag and you can put your shoes in them and you’re able to transport without getting messy or anything like that. Basically when July 1st hit, they contacted me and we basically have some big things coming even with a mini documentary basically telling the stories of people like myself, people with talent and are on a journey trying to be successful.”

Former ECS standout Dominic Brown https://t.co/o26G4UfGq6 — Samaria Terry (@samariaterry) July 4, 2021