EAST LANSING, Michigan — They are one of the most surprising stories in college football this year.

Led by one of the most surprising players in the country.

A player with MidSouth ties. Former Arlington star turned Michigan State Spartan Kenneth Walker.

After transferring from Wake Forest, Walker opened the season by running for 264 yards and four touchdowns against Northwestern.

That was impressive but nothing compared to what he did over the weekend in East Lansing when Walker scored five TDs against arch rival and fellow unbeaten Michigan, helping the Spartans rally from 16 down, in the second half.

Walker is second in the country in rushing with almost 12 hundred yards and after Saturday’s performance, this former Arlington Tiger has put his name in the running for college football’s most prestigious individual award.

The Heisman Trophy.

“I think you all see it. Action speaks louder than words. You seen it out there on the field. He’s the best running back in the nation, in my opinion,” said Spartans receiver Jayden Reed. “He does it week in and week out. There’s nothing really to talk about. You see it out there in the field so, it’s true.”

“People talk a lot about Heisman moments. Does this feel like your potential Heisman moment?

“Overall, I don’t feel it’s a Heisman moment but I feel it was a great team win,” Walker said.

Thanks to Walker, unbeaten Michigan State sits third in the first College Football Playoff poll released on Tuesday night.