MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Masks are no longer required at FedExForum, although you’ll still need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to see Grizzlies and Tigers games.

Masks remain “highly recommended” at FedExForum, and children 2-11 still will need to remain masked.

The new policy was announced Thursday in accordance with new county rules. It comes a day after the Shelby County Health Department dropped its mask mandate for businesses and public spaces, other than schools and transit.

For Grizzlies and Tigers games through at least Nov. 19, unvaccinated fans age 12 and older must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken at least 72 hours prior to entry. All vaccinated guests must show proof of at least one dose of vaccination for those same events. Fans seated within 15 feet of the court at Grizzlies games are subject to additional NBA guidelines.