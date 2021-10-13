MEMPHIS — Penny Hardaway has a way of making quite the entrance into Memphis Madness.

Who will forget back in 2019 when Penny brought the smoke to tip things off at FedExForum.

But Hardaway upped his game Wednesday night for the return of the much anticipated Memphis Madness.

There was still smoke but Hardaway didn’t walk his way into the Forum.

He drove.

A Polaris Slingshot.

Penny Hardaway with another amazing entrance into Memphis Madness. Forget walking in. @Iam1Cent drives into the Forum. And yes, there was smoke!! pic.twitter.com/0vYBrBXcTB — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) October 14, 2021

Another impressive entrance for the Tigers fourth year head coach and just the start of a big night at FedExForum with the performances, maybe more important than anything basketball related.

Moneybagg yo, headlining a group of four rappers that included Tripstar, Big Homie G and Big 30.

On the court, both the men and women taking part in a number of competitions with former Tiger Tyler Harris returning home to win the three point contest.

Of course, the dunk contest gets all the hype and a trio of newcomers took part including the headliners to the nation’s number-one recruiting clas, Emoni Bates and fellow five star Jalen Duren.

Neither won.

The winner of this year’s dunk contest, another one of those talented freshmen, Josh Minott.

Memphis Madness, virtual last year, back in front of fans for another huge success at a packed FedExForum.