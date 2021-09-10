Fans jazzed as Southern Heritage Classic nears kickoff

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jabbarsco Holloway and his friends came all the way from southern Mississippi to cheer on their beloved Jackson State Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 32nd annual Southern Heritage Classic is here. The matchup was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 but this year, the game is back and so are the fans. 

It’s the weekend that many football fans have been waiting for all year.

Up before sunrise, Jabbarsco Holloway and his friends came all the way from southern Mississippi to cheer on their beloved Jackson State Tigers as they take on the Tennessee State Tigers for the Southern Heritage Classic.

“Here at the tailgate where we are, if you look good, you feel good, you cook good, you eat good and you go to the game and you cheer good,” Holloway said.

  • Jabbarsco Holloway and his friends came all the way from southern Mississippi to cheer on their beloved Jackson State Tigers

While the party may have started a little early for these guys, the real festivities are right on the horizon.

The band director for the TSU Aristocrat of Bands said his students have been waiting and preparing all year to once again perform at the Southern Heritage Classic.

“After almost two years of just being isolated and not doing the normal things that you would take for granted each year, I can’t put into words how special this opportunity is,” said band director Dr. Reginald A. McDonald.

Fred Jones Jr., founder of the Classic, says despite being in the middle of a pandemic, he’s expecting a large turnout.

“I think people are going to do the responsible thing — wear their mask and really enjoy themselves. That’s what we want them to do and we think that’s what they will do,” Jones said.

Tailgating officially starts at 8 a.m. Saturday on Tiger Lane. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at the Liberty Bowl stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

'This is where God has placed us': Andre Dawson, wife own Florida funeral home swamped with COVID-19 deaths

Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Hospital overflowing with Covid patients

East Memphis church holds supply drive to aid in Hurricane Ida relief

Cantral Anderson/Victim's brother

Memphis welcoming 25 Afghan refugees; city and county government working to provide jobs and housing

More News