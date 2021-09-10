Fans jazzed as Southern Heritage Classic nears kickoff

Jabbarsco Holloway and his friends came all the way from southern Mississippi to cheer on their beloved Jackson State Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 32nd annual Southern Heritage Classic is here. The matchup was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 but this year, the game is back and so are the fans.

It’s the weekend that many football fans have been waiting for all year.

Up before sunrise, Jabbarsco Holloway and his friends came all the way from southern Mississippi to cheer on their beloved Jackson State Tigers as they take on the Tennessee State Tigers for the Southern Heritage Classic.

“Here at the tailgate where we are, if you look good, you feel good, you cook good, you eat good and you go to the game and you cheer good,” Holloway said.









While the party may have started a little early for these guys, the real festivities are right on the horizon.

The band director for the TSU Aristocrat of Bands said his students have been waiting and preparing all year to once again perform at the Southern Heritage Classic.

“After almost two years of just being isolated and not doing the normal things that you would take for granted each year, I can’t put into words how special this opportunity is,” said band director Dr. Reginald A. McDonald.

Fred Jones Jr., founder of the Classic, says despite being in the middle of a pandemic, he’s expecting a large turnout.

“I think people are going to do the responsible thing — wear their mask and really enjoy themselves. That’s what we want them to do and we think that’s what they will do,” Jones said.

Tailgating officially starts at 8 a.m. Saturday on Tiger Lane. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at the Liberty Bowl stadium.