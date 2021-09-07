Familiar face leads Arkansas State into rivalry with the Tigers

Butch Jones, Tennessee’s new head football coach, speaks during an NCAA college football new conference on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012, in Knoxville, Tenn. The Vols’ introduced Jones on Friday as its successor to Derek Dooley, who was fired Nov. 18 after going 15-21 in three seasons. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

JONESBORO, Ark. — Tiger fans will see a very familiar face on the opposite sideline Saturday when the U of M renews its rivalry with Arkansas State over in Jonesboro.

Butch Jones is one game into his first season with the Red Wolves after serving three seasons on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.

Before that, he was head coach at Tennessee for five years.

Now the man in charge over in Jonesboro, Jones gets his first taste of a series that dates back to 1914.

Saturday’s game…the 60th meeting between these two teams.

“I know this game means a lot to so many people, particularly people who have played in the game and people that have kind of seen the rivalry built up. When you look at the proximity of both institutions,” Jones said. “That’s what makes college football special. The tradition and the pageantry that surrounds it and then to be able to have a rivalry game like we have right now, in the second game of the year.

The Tigers take on Arkansas State Saturday at 6 pm.