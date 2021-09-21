Ealy eager and hopeful as the Rebels get set to take on #1 Alabama

Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) is tackled by South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Oxford, Miss.  — Putting up video game numbers for a second straight year, the University of Mississippi Rebels are on a roll as they get set for one of the most anticipated games in the SEC this season, on the road at number-one Alabama a week from Saturday.

Behind Heisman hopeful turned Heisman frontrunner Matt Corral, the Rebels lead the country in both scoring and total offense, putting up almost 53 points and 635 yards a game.

Last year, these Rebs went toe to toe with the Tide, falling late 63-48.

Asked about the opportunity his team has in Tuscaloosa next weekend, this is what running back Jerrion Ealy had to say about the Rebels’ chances.

“I evaluate it like this.  I don’t think there’s anybody that can beat us but ourselves.  So, if we go out there and don’t beat ourselves,  then we’re in good shape,” Ealy said.  “Right now, I’m focused on going out and winning a national championship. Just like I promised the people of Mississippi in 2019.”

