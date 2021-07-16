Desmond Bane fills backpacks ahead of his ‘Des Day’ back-to-school event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Desmond Bane spent Friday afternoon filling backpacks ahead of his ‘Des Day’ back-to-school event.

Bane is partnering with STREETS Ministries to give away backpacks and schools supplies to 200 Memphis-area students at FedexForum Saturday.

“Giving them somebody positive to look up to, you know sometimes when you’re in those situations that aren’t the best – you don’t have the clearest picture of what reality can be and what it can look like,” said Bane. “So, it’s really to just give some of these kids hope and give them somebody that they feel close to in the community that’s making a change.” 

Bane told WREG this is his first Des Day event, he hopes it isn’t his last. 

