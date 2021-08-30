Depth Chart: Tigers week 1 QB battle between Henigan and Gunnell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — It’s game week for the Memphis Tigers and the depth chart has been released. So, who was named the starting quarterback against Nicholls State?

We still don’t know.

But, we do know it’s been narrowed down to Arizona transfer Grant Gunnell and freshman Seth Henigan.

According to Ryan silverfield during his Monday zoom meeting, this decision has been a tough one because all of the quarterbacks have wowed him during fall camp. But, Gunnell and Henigan will give the Tigers the best chance to defeat the Colonels and that’s all that matters right now.

“No, the great news is they all stood out, that’s the positive thing,” said Silverfield. “I feel very comfortable. So, it’s not you’re saying none of them have stood out, they’re all doing a nice job. Ultimately I have to make a decision in who puts us in the best situation.”

“A lot of this is just continuing to get reps with different players, different things. Right now it looks like we’re going to be going up against a Nicholls State look and who has those different advantages versus those different looks. I think all of those things we have to take into consideration. As you guys did know, Grant was also a little bit banged up, so that’s part of it moving forward making sure everybody’s got a fair shot at this thing.”

According to the depth chart, redshirt freshman Brandon Thomas was named the starting running back.

The Tigers host Nicholls State Saturday at 6 p.m.