Deion Sanders: “Treat me like Nick” Saban

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Jackson State University

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jackson State coach Deion Sanders walked out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference media day after a reporter twice called him by his first name.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback/return man and second-year head coach compared it to calling Alabama coach Nick Saban “Nick.”

“You don’t call Nick Saban, ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me Deion,” Sanders said Tuesday, according to the Jackson Clarion Ledger.

“If you call Nick, Nick, you’ll get cussed out on the spot, so don’t do that to me,” Sanders later said. “Treat me like Nick.”

Sanders walked out after being referred to by his first name a second time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Vaccines & Politics

Two Crewe police officers could get fired after posting TikTok videos

Search for Summer Wells highlights recurring Hawkins Co. communications issues

Deputies sweep East Tennessee winery in search for escaped inmates

Man facing rape charges

A special connection

More News