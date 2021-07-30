DeChambeau joins field for this year’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational which tees off on Thursday

MEMPHIS — A huge get for the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational as PGA bad boy Bryson DeChambeau will tee is up out at TPC Southwind next week.

DeChambeau, ranked number-six in the world, will be playing in Memphis for a third straight year next week as he and Tony Finau committed to the tournament before Friday’s 4pm deadline and gives this year’s WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational 48 of the top 50 players in the world rankings.

The most notable absence…world number-one Jon Rahm, who like DeChambeau tested positive for Covid-19 at this year’s Olympics.

Now we wait with anticipation to see if the PGA finds a way to pair up DeChambeau with bitter rival and 2019 Memphis champion Brooks Koepka.

 The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational tees off on Thursday.

