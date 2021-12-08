MEMPHIS — Luka Doncic scored 16 of his 26 points in the second half as the Dallas Mavericks put an end to the Memphis Grizzlies five-game winning streak, 104-96.

Jaren Jackson Junior matched Doncic with 26 points. Dillon Brooks added 15 before being ejected late in the game after receiving a second technical. There were six technicals called in the game, four going against the Grizzlies.

“It’s a lack of protection for the players, and that’s the main thing. I feel this crew came out there and made it about them and that’s bull,” Brooks said. “This crew did not protect the players. They just wanted to get the game over with.”

Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton were the other two Grizzlies in double figures though Memphis shot just 40% for the game.

Moses Brown was a difference maker for Dallas, coming off the bench to put up 9 points and 7 rebounds in just 12 minutes as the Mavericks rallied from 12 down for the win.

Kristaps Porzingis finishing with 19 to help Dallas snap a three-game losing streak.