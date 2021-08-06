Coveted big man Jalen Duren picks Penny and the Tigers

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway (Brandon Dill/AP)

MEMPHIS — The University of Memphis sent out it’s season ticket renewal for Tigers basketball on Friday.

I wonder why?

As expected, Penny Hardaway and the Tigers landing coveted 5-star big man Jalen Duren on Friday.

The 6’10” standout and number one player in the Class of ’22, picking the U of M over Kentucky and Miami, not to mention what was sure to be lucrative deals to play pro ball for the NBA’s GLeague or Australia.

Duren then made official that he is also reclassifying into the Class of 2021 meaning he’ll play for Penny and the Tigers, this fall.

The first of what Hardaway hopes is a tremendous 1-2 punch for Tigers basketball.

Emoni Bates, a skilled 6’8″ small forward and the number two player in 2022, who has already reclassified for ’21, has Memphis in his final four along with Oregon, Michigan State and the NBA Gleague.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Shelby County Schools implementing COVID guidelines as fall sports return

Conservatives try to slam breaks on infrastructure package

Gov. Lee issues executive order

Memphis churches make changes to worship services as delta variant spreads

Some Shelby County school districts altering plans after new mask mandate

Bobby Lee Allen in LeFlore County court for genital dismemberment case

More News