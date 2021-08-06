Coveted big man Jalen Duren picks Penny and the Tigers

MEMPHIS — The University of Memphis sent out it’s season ticket renewal for Tigers basketball on Friday.

I wonder why?

As expected, Penny Hardaway and the Tigers landing coveted 5-star big man Jalen Duren on Friday.

The 6’10” standout and number one player in the Class of ’22, picking the U of M over Kentucky and Miami, not to mention what was sure to be lucrative deals to play pro ball for the NBA’s GLeague or Australia.

Duren then made official that he is also reclassifying into the Class of 2021 meaning he’ll play for Penny and the Tigers, this fall.

The first of what Hardaway hopes is a tremendous 1-2 punch for Tigers basketball.

Emoni Bates, a skilled 6’8″ small forward and the number two player in 2022, who has already reclassified for ’21, has Memphis in his final four along with Oregon, Michigan State and the NBA Gleague.