MEMPHIS — After missing the Grizzlies’ first ten games of the season, could tonight be the night Dillon Brooks makes his return to the hardwood as the Grizz get set to take on the Charlotte Hornets out at FedExForum?

After a positive check up from doctors and a second simulated game with the GLeague’s Memphis Hustle, Brooks has been upgraded to questionable tonight and head coach Taylor Jenkins says Brooks will be a gametime decision as he works his way back from a broken hand suffered over the summer.

Welcomed news for teammates who know what it will mean to get Brooks back on the floor after he averaged over 17 points a game last year.

“It’s huge. You know what he can do on both sides. He’s a two-way player that he’s really great at it. Knows how to get to his spots and pretty much locking up anybody he has,” said Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. “We can’t wait until he gets back. We’ve been waiting on that the whole time.”

“Can’t wait. He’s one of a kind,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. “He brings an element that we don’t have right now with his energy and his defensive ability.”