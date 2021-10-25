COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville announced former Tiger Cedric Henderson will serve as interim head boys basketball coach for this upcoming season.

Henderson, a former East standout, starred at the U of M before being drafted in the second round of the 1997 NBA draft to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After his playing career, he return back to Memphis with coaching stints at Southwest Tennessee Community College and Christian Brothers University.

“We feel we have found someone that could prove to be a tremendous leader in our community,

a wonderful communicator and a developer of talent.” Jeff Curtis, Collierville Schools Athletic

Director, said in a release. “With Cedric’s Hall of Fame success at The University of Memphis

and NBA experience, we are confident he will do special things at Collierville High School.”

Henderson was a McDonald’s High School All American at Memphis East High School. He was

inducted in the University of Memphis M Club Hall of Fame in 2008.

During the 2020-21 season, Collierville made an appearance at the state tournament. The

Dragons defeated Cleveland in the first round before falling to Cane Ridge in the semifinals. It

was the school’s first state tournament appearance since 1973.

The first official practice date for the 2021-22 basketball season is November 1st.