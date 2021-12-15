MEMPHIS – A smaller than expected signing class for the Tigers today on this early Signing Day with Ryan Silverfield adding 14 new players to the program, diving into the Junior college ranks for four and adding just one Memphian.

But that one, a big one as three-star quarterback Tevin Carter out of PURE Academy joined the fold.

The highest rated QB to sign with the Tigers in almost a decade, Carter isn’t shying away from competition even though Seth Henigan just wrapped up a stellar freshman season at the U of M.

“I’m not going in there to say I want to sit on the bench. I’m going in there to try to win that starting job,” Carter said. “If anything, I’ll force Coach Silverfield to at least play two quarterbacks.”>

“He’s got all the physical tool set,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “Obviously, the pace of play in college football comes at you a little bit quicker. Look, he’s going to get thrown into the mix.”

The SEC also grabbing a couple of this cities’ top players with MAHS four-star receiver Cameron Miller making good on his commitment to the Tennessee Vols while Arkansas lands prized offensive lineman Patrick Kutas out of CBHS.

“I love the competition so, I think, being in the SEC, that’s just going to elevate it way more,” Kutas said. “I’m ready to get there and play.”

“Just seeing how the team looked this year and I imagine that Coach Heupel is getting all this recruiting class, I think we’re going to be really big this year,” Miller said. “We’re going to beat a lot of teams.”

The Big Ten also did big work in the Bluff City with Germantown defensive back Kody Jones heading to Ann Arbor and the Michigan Wolverines while two-time Mister Football Dallan Hayden is now officially an Ohio State Buckeye.

“Just kind of wanted something different,” Hayden said. “Felt like Ohio State checked all the boxes for me, as like a fit. Academically and athletically.”

“All the hard work. All the hard work,” Jones said. “Since I was four years old, as a kid, I’ve dreamed for days like this and dream’s coming to a reality.”