Cisse commits to Oklahoma State

MEMPHIS — The question of where former Tiger Moussa Cisse would play this season, finally answered on Thursday and as expected, Cisse has played his final game for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

Cisse, named the AAC’s Freshman of the Year in his only season at the U of M, transferring to Oklahoma State out of the Big XII.

The selection of Oklahoma State giving the Cowboys a much needed rebounder and rim protector as Cisse averaged over six points, six boards and almost two blocks a game last year for the Tigers.

After helping the U of M to an NIT Tournament title, the former Lausanne star opted for the NBA Draft before pulling his name from consideration and ultimately landing in Stillwater.

BIG AFRICA 🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/HlKreqtySG — Moussa Cisse 33 (@moussacisse224) July 15, 2021