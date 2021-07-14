Check off another ‘Dream come true’ for Vols freshman guard and Memphian Kennedy Chandler

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE — Well traveled Memphian Kennedy Chandler is back in the states and back on Rocky Top where he rejoined his new Tennessee teammates for summer workouts, bringing with him his shiny new gold medal.

Chandler was part of the United States Under-19 team that rolled through the FIBA World Cup, unbeaten over in Latvia. 

Kennedy averaged almost eight points and three rebounds a game, dishing out over three assists a contest in Team USA’s 7-and-0 run to the gold medal.

A dream come true for the former Briarcrest star, Mister Basketball turned five-star Tennessee guard.

“Me winning a gold medal is a huge dream come true for me.  I was really excited, getting a chance to play for my country.” Chandler said. “Once I got that medal, I was like I did it. Dream come true.  I write my dreams down, it’s at home.  I write all my lists down what I want to do.  If I have a new list, I write it down.  I write it in my phone.  So for me to check that list off, check that off, it’s crazy that I won a gold medal for U19.  I come back home and get back together with my team at Tennessee.  It was a special moment.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Muzzle sent to now-fired doctor

Gov. Reeves encourages COVID-19 vaccinations as cases spike in Mississippi

Community policing in Parkway Village

West TN sees uptick in COVID cases

Senate Democrats unveil federal marijuana legalization bill

Kelby Shorty funeral procession

More News