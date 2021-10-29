MEMPHIS — “I will be playing next year at the Florida State University.”

And with that, one of the nation’s top combo guards in Christian Brothers four-star scorer Chandler Jackson made his college choice.

Jackson picking the Seminoles over Tennessee, a final two from almost two dozen division one college offers. Offers that included Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers.

“Memphis is home. Grew up watching Memphis all the time. Tennessee is home too. It’s further away but just the fit,” Jackson said. “I feel like Florida State is the best for me. I feel like they’ll get everything I want to do. I feel like I’ll be able to go to my dreams, achieve my dreams, at that school.”

Jackson just came home from a recruiting trip last weekend to Tallahassee and knows that Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton has what it takes to take him to the next level…the NBA.

“Really chose Florida State because of the program they’re building down there. Coach Hamilton, he’s a great coach. Probably the best coach in the country. He knows what he’s doing. He knows how to get people to the NBA, get players to their dreams. I want to play at the pro level. Me just going there just seems right. They needed me, they needed my position. They need a point guard. Why not go there.”