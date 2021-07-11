Cardinals pick RHP Michael McGreevy No. 18 overall

Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

DENVER, Colo. — The St. Louis Cardinals select UC Santa Barbara pitcher Michael McGreevy with the 18th overall pick.

McGreevy initially pitched out of the bullpen in 2019, logging 60.1 innings in 29 appearances with a 1.94 ERA, which earned him Freshman All-American honors. He moved to the rotation for the 2020 season and was off to a great start with a 0.99 ERA in 27.1 innings with nearly a 4:1 K/BB ratio. Unfortunately, COVID shut his season down after just those 4 starts.

McGreevy has burst on the scene this year. In 13 starts he has a 2.84 ERA with an incredible 100/8 K/BB ratio. He is also averaging over 6 IP/S.

