Buster Kelso out as baseball coach at CBHS

MEMPHIS — Major shake up out at Christian Brothers High School on Wednesday.

The winningest baseball coach in Tennessee state history, Buster Kelso, is out as Purple Wave head coach.

Over his 36 seasons at CBHS, Kelso won over 11-hundred games and nine state titles.

Kelso will continue to teach at the school.

“We thanks Coach Kelso for his longstanding dedication to the program for the past 36 years. His love of the sport and impact on the local baseball community are arguably unmatched,” said Christian Brothers Athletic Director Mike Kelly in a statement.

Former St. Louis Cardinal and CBHS pitching coach Jason Motte will take over the program on an interim basis.