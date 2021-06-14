Bulldogs advance to third straight College World Series

Mississippi State’s Logan Tanner (19) celebrates with teammate Tanner Allen after hitting a second-inning three-run home run against Notre Dame during an NCAA college baseball super regional game, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Logan Tanner hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run second inning and Mississippi State advanced to its third straight College World Series with an 11-7 victory over Notre Dame in the Starkville Super Regional.

Mississippi State advances to play Texas on Sunday — seeking its first title in 12 trips to the CWS.

Mississippi State centerfielder Rowdey Jordan denied Brooks Coetzee with a diving catch to end the top of the second, and then the Bulldogs broke it open. Mississippi State loaded the bases twice in the inning, scoring runs on a fielder’s choice, sacrifice fly, Kamren James’ RBI single, and Tanner’s homer.