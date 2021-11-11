MEMPHIS — After making his season debut Wednesday night for the Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks won’t play Friday night when the Grizz host the Phoenix Suns.

It’s nothing to be concerned about.

The team is just taking a cautious approach with Brooks, who will sit with what the Grizzlies are calling injury maintenance.

Brooks played 26 minutes off the bench Wednesday night, scoring 20 points to go along with four rebounds, six assists and two steals in a loss to the Hornets.

“It felt good. Feel like I was trying not to push the pace, push the aggressiveness,” Brooks said. I was trying to get my teammates involved. I was just trying to play within the flow of the game. Still feeling a little tired, a little sore. It’s all a stepping stones to get to where I was at the end of last season.”