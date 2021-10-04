MEMPHIS — The Grizzlies will be minus a starter and three reserves when they open the preseason Tuesday night at FedExForum against the World Champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Yes, basketball season is here.

The preseason anyway.

Dillon Brooks won’t play as he is dealing with thigh soreness.

Brooks, who sat out Sunday’s open practice, just returned to contact workouts after hand surgery over the summer.

The Grizzlies will also be without Killian Tillie, Sean McDermott and newcomer Sam Merrill against the Bucks.