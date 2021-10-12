MEMPHIS — The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks when they tip off the season, next Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As a matter of fact, Brooks will likely miss the entire month of October as he continues to rehab that broken hand suffered over the summer.

Tuesday, the team announced that further testing revealed Brooks needs additional treatment on that hand and, in the best interest of the long term healing of the fracture, Brooks, who averaged 17 points a game a year ago, will stay sidelined and be re-evaluated in 2 or 3 weeks.

The @memgrizz today provided the following medical update on Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/tUhPlESLS6 — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) October 12, 2021