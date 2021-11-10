MEMPHIS — Dillon Brooks made his season debut for the Grizzlies, but it comes in a 118-108 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Kelly Oubre set a Hornets franchise record by scoring 37 points, off the bench, and matched his career high with 7 3-pointers as Charlotte put an end to its five game losing streak on the last leg of a five game road trip.

Brooks, who missed the Grizzlies first ten games nursing a broken hand suffered over the summer, scored 20 points in his return.

Ja Morant had 32 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists, scoring 19 of his points in the opening quarter when he hit 9 of his 12 shots from the floor.