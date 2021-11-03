MEMPHIS — Sidelined since the start of the season, it looks like Dillon Brooks is getting closer to making his return to the Grizzlies.

The team’s fifth year guard, taking part in a simulated game Wednesday with the Grizzlies’ GLeague affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

Brooks has yet to play this season after breaking his hand over the summer, an injury that needed further rehab right before the season tipped off. But this simulated game is another step in the right direction for Brooks, who averaged over 17 points a game last year for the Grizz.

We expect an update on Brooks’ timeline in the coming days.