Brady Scott ready to take over in goal for Memphis 901 FC

MEMPHIS — After a season ending achilles injury to starter John Berner, Brady Scott will make his Memphis debut Saturday night when 901 FC takes on Oklahoma City in the second of a three game homestand.

On loan from Austin FC out of Major League Soccer, Scott took the reps as the team’s new starting goalkeeper during the 901’s practice on Friday.

This was not the way he wanted to get on the pitch for 901 FC but after watching Berner play every minute of the team’s first six games before Wednesday night’s injury, Scott is ready to step in net.

“Just training as hard as I can. Working hard during the week normally helps me play well on the weekends so that’s what I’m focusing on,” said Scott. “He told me to just be ready whenever my chance arises and now it’s here, so I’m ready.”

“It’s professional soccer. He’s ready,” said 901 FC coach Ben Pirmann. “Brady played matches for Sacramento last year in our league, so he knows this. He’s been in Germany. He’s been in youth national teams. I even told Brady when we brought him in here, it’s not a matter of if you’re going to play. It’s when.”

Brady’s time is now.