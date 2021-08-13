Bolivar Central’s Trey Lowe named starting QB at Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WREG) — Trey Lowe sums up his journey to becoming the starting quarterback at Southern Miss like this:

“Just learning how to keep going through adversity, just really learning how to keep going.”

The 3-star dual threat quarterback originally signed with West Virginia after graduating from Bolivar Central.

He spent two seasons with the Mountaineers before transferring to USM – a place that proved to be another obstacle in his journey, but one he’s totally thankful for.

“It was kind of difficult because I thought this would be my chance and my opportunity coming in and the guy that recruited me, he’s gone after game one,” Lowe said. “I got here in the middle of fall camp, that’s when I started putting on pads and practicing. We ended up having three different coaches and I got thrown in the fire a couple of times. In the end that ended up being the best thing for me.”

Lowe comes from a long line of athletes, all with the same name and the same passion for the game.

“The name Woodrow Lowe, anywhere in Alabama if you go, people always know it. [Woodrow Lowe Sr.] started that, he holds that name and I got it from him. It has a big impact on it, so every time — people do know me through him and my dad.”L

Lowe’s grandfather, a 3-time all-American at the University of Alabama, was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame and spent 11 seasons in the NFL.

“My granddad was a coach for a very long time, too. He just — always being tough, just certain principles, just being the first one in, doing everything right.”

Lowe said his father is a little tougher than granddad.

“My dad has coached me all my life. So, that’s really all I know until I got to college. So, I’ve always learned from him. It’s always — it can be tough at times, but it’s always for the best at the end of the day. It’s been the best thing for me, looking back on it.”

Although football is in his DNA, baseball was his first love and he wasn’t pressured into choosing one or the other.

“That support system is very important and I’m very thankful I have it. My family is pretty much everything to me.”

And, they were right by his side when he was named the starter for the Golden Eagles.

“You put in the all that work, you put in all that time and effort — it’s just a really good feeling. It doesn’t mean too much because I still have to perform and do certain things this season.”

Lowe and the Golden Eagles take on South Alabama in week one.