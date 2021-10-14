MEMPHIS — Seth Henigan threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns as Memphis scored on five of its first six drives to halt a three-game slide and defeat Navy 35-17.

Four of the five touchdown drives included at least one big play to burn the Navy defense.

Henigan competed a 49-yard pass to Javon Ivory on the first play of the game, a 74-yard TD pass to Eddie Lewis and a 51-yarder gainer Koby Drake in the third quarter.

The Tigers also scored on a 69-yard reverse by Calvin Austin III.

A look at the highlights of @MemphisFB 35-17 win over Navy, snapping the Tigers three game losing streak and improving the U of M to 4-3, 1-2 in the AAC. pic.twitter.com/xdZ3pwQvBy — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) October 15, 2021

Navy took over after Memphis’ game-opening touchdown and ground up the rest of the first quarter with a nearly 12-minute, 75-yard monster of a drive taking 21 plays.

The Tigers improving to 4-3, 1-2 in the AAC.