Big 12 snubs Tigers in adding UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU

MEMPHIS — When it comes to conference realignment, it seems the University of Memphis is always left off the guest list.

It happened in 2003.

It happened in 2016.

And it happened again today, in 2021.

The Big 12 presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to accept UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU into the conference, adding the four schools as early as Fall 2023.

That decision leaves the U of M on the outside looking in. For now.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby says future expansion remains a possibility.

In a message to Tiger fans, University President David Rudd and Athletic Director Laird Veatch said this decision had little to do with performance and was based mainly on enrollment numbers and market size.

The statement from Rudd and Veatch went on to say the U of M is, “collectively in the best position we have ever been in our history. The final whistle hasn’t blown and it’s far from over.”

Rudd and Veatch adding, “rest assured we will not be slowing down efforts, nor will we be lowering our expectations.”