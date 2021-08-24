Bates reportedly set to make decision on Wednesday

MEMPHIS — The answer should come by this time tomorrow.

The question…where will prized 5-star forward Emoni Bates be playing basketball this season?

We all hope Memphis and Penny Hardaway are the pick.

After visiting both the Tigers and Oregon Ducks last week and with the NBA GLeague, still a slight possibility, Bates will reportedly make his choice on Wednesday with Hardaway and the Tigers considered the heavy favorites to land the coveted 6’9″ Bates. The top recruit in the class of 2022 who reclassified in order to play this season.

If Penny lands Bates after getting fellow five star Jalen Duren to reclassify and sign with the Tigers, you will be looking at a top ten Tiger team this preseason and the second #1 recruiting class for Hardaway in the last three years.