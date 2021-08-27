Bates makes it official, signing with the Tigers

MEMPHIS — For those of you Tiger fans waiting for an official University release before you can truly celebrate the addition of prized recruit Emoni Bates to Memphis, today is your day.

The skilled 6’9” forward, a top five player in the class of 202, is signed, sealed and delivered for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

As a matter of fact, Friday was the first day Hardaway could talk about his newest addition, and he spoke highly about the 17-year old Bates.

“We are thrilled Emoni is a Tiger,” Hardaway said. “He is one of the fiercest competitors I have ever recruited, and he instantly makes everyone around him better. His will to win makes us a better team.”

Bates, the 2020 Gatorade player of the year, averaged over 24 points, six rebounds and two assists as a junior in high school before reclassifying into the class of 2021 to join Penny and the Tigers…for this season.