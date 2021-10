BARTLETT, Tenn. (WREG) — Bartlett three-star guard Amarr Knox has decommited from Penny Hardaway and the U of M.

Knox was the first Tigers commit from the Class of 2022, announcing his commitment at the beginning of this year.

He’s now the second player to decommit from that class.

First, let me give all praises to the Most High. I will like to thank Coach Penny Hardaway and his coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play for University of Memphis; however, at this time my family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment. — Amarr Knox (@amarr_knox) October 30, 2021

In a tweet, Knox thanked Hardaway and the Tigers coaching staff for believing in him and giving him an opportunity to play at the U of M.

The 6-2 point guard is the No. 4 player in the state.