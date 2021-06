Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives as Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MEMPHIS — Good news for Grizzlies rookie guard Desmond Bane.

Bane named to the NBA All-Rookie second team.

Bane played in 68 games this year, averaging over nine points a game for the Grizzlies while shooting a rookie best 43-point-2 percent from three-point range.

That was 13th best in the NBA.