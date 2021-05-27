AutoZone Liberty Bowl to now be played on December 28

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The 63rd Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played Tuesday,

December 28 at 6:45 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN. This marks the first

time in nearly 30 years (1993) the AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played in one of

ESPN’s prestigious primetime slots. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s history of

delivering exciting games and excellent television viewership created the

opportunity for this marquee game date and time.

“Playing in primetime is a terrific opportunity for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to

showcase two outstanding universities from the SEC and Big 12, the Memphis

community and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to a large primetime

national audience,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone

Liberty Bowl. “The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is thrilled to play our game in this

highly coveted television window as part of ESPN’s bowl game lineup.”

About the AutoZone Liberty Bowl:

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl was founded in 1959, making it the seventh

oldest bowl game in America. 63 different universities have participated in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s 63-year history has featured many of college

football’s most outstanding coaches and players: Bear Bryant, Steve Spurrier,

Urban Meyer, Dan Mullen, Kirby Smart, Mike Gundy and Heisman Trophy

winners Ernie Davis, Terry Baker, Doug Flutie and Bo Jackson. As well as

recent star players such as A. J. Green, Dak Prescott, Anthony Miller, Drew

Lock and Navy MVP QB Malcolm Perry.