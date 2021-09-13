Austin wins AAC offensive player of the week honor after win over Arkansas State

MEMPHIS — He is arguably the best receiver in the American Athletic Conference and saturday night in Jonesboro, Calvin Austin’s career night led to him being named the AAC’s offensive player of the week.

The former Harding star caught six passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

Those 239 yards are second best in school history.

Second only to Tiger great Anthony Miller.

“He was a senior my freshman year here so, kind of like watching him. How he practiced and some of the numbers he put up,” Austin said. “Obviously, when I was that young, it was always a dream to go out in the future and put up some big performances in big games. Honestly, I’m just blessed.”

His performance against the Red Wolves was the seventh 100-yard receiving game in Austin’s career. That’s the third most 100 -ard games in U of M history.