MEMPHIS – Set to fly out to the islands on Sunday, the Tigers will be leaving Memphis without their best player for the Hawaii Bowl.

On Monday night, star receiver Calvin Austin announced that he was opting out of the Tigers bowl game in order to better prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Despite being banged up for the final few weeks of the season, Austin still delivered a second straight 1000-yard season, leading the American Athletic Conference in receiving yards while scoring 10 touchdowns.

Austin has also received an invite to the Senior Bowl next month in Mobile, Alabama.

The Tigers take on Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl without Austin on Christmas Eve.