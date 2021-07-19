Austin and Johnson both make preseason watch lists for the Tigers

Wide Receiver Calvin Austin III (4) during the Memphis vs. Temple Football game on 10242020.

MEMPHIS — With the college football season a little over a month away, the preseason watch lists are starting to drop for a number of the game’s top awards with a couple of Tigers making the cut.

Former Harding star and 1000-yard receiver Calvin Austin named to the Maxwell Award Watch list which is an award that annually goes to the most outstanding player in the country.

Austin had a breakout season last year hauling in a team best 63 receptions for 1052 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also returning a punt for a touchdown.

Austin leading the American Athletic Conference in both receiving yards and touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Tigers safety Quindell Johnson has made the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award which goes to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Like Austin, Johnson had a big year for the U of M last season totaling a team high 81 tackles to go along with three interceptions.

Of those 81 tackles, 60 were solo stops…tops in the American.