AP’s Teresa Walker talks Julio Jones trade, what’s next for the Grizzlies Sports by: Samaria Terry Posted: Jun 6, 2021 / 10:40 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 6, 2021 / 10:40 PM CDT Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Investigations Memphis Councilman still hasn’t paid taxes, even after promise to do so Video Tenant in unlivable home says Memphis Housing Authority failed to inspect Section 8 property Video Memphians with felony records find doors closed when they look for a job, but things are changing Video More Investigations