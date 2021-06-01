AP source: Embiid doubtful for Game 5 with knee injury

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) touches his right side after he fell on the court during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 5 because of a sore right knee.

Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday and his status will be decided before Game 5 of Philadelphia’s game against the Washington Wizards, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to The AP on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the decision was not made official.

The Sixers lead the Wizards 3-1 in the first-round Eastern Conference series. Game 5 is Wednesday night.

The NBA MVP finalist wound up on the floor behind the baseline after having his shot blocked by Washington’s Robin Lopez on a drive to the basket in the first quarter.

After staying down for a moment, a wincing Embiid rose and then put his hand on his lower right back.

He remained in the game for the time being, before eventually heading to the locker room in the last minute of the period.

Embiid came into the game averaging more than a point per minute in the best-of-seven series.

He scored a postseason career-high 36 points in 28 minutes in a 29-point win for the 76ers in Game 3 on Saturday.