OXFORD, MIss. — A familiar face returns to Oxford this weekend as Liberty gets set to take on the 15th ranked Rebels.

The Flames coached by former Rebel head coach and Oxford native Hugh Freeze, who after winning 39 games in five seasons with the Rebs including back to back wins over Alabama with Lane Kiffin as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator, Freeze was forced to resign amid numerous NCAA violations.

This Saturday, he returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as a head coach, for the first time since that July day back in 2017.

“That will probably be the strangest thing. Being in the visitors locker room and the visitors sideline. There was a lot of great wins in that stadium that I have great memories of,” said Liberty coach Hugh Freeze. “Appreciate the people there. They’re good people and happy that they’re winning again and competing again like I knew you could there. Listen, I was born there. I was raised there and I’ll probably be buried there. So, it’s still home.”

” I have a great respect for him because I was on the other side when he beat us twice and he’s done a great job at wherever he’s been,” said Rebels coach Lane Kiffin. “He has a very unique offense that is always giving people problems.”

Freeze’s return is set for 11 am Saturday.