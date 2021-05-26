Americans name new head coach

MEMPHIS — This city’s newest venture into professional sports, the Memphis Americans of the new National Indoor Soccer League, announcing its first head coach and first player on Wednesday.

With the same man for both jobs.

The Americans naming Corey Adamson as the team’s player/coach with Adamson, a veteran of indoor soccer with 48 goals and 17 assists in 114 career games.

“I believe in accountability,” Adamson said. “In creating a culture of accountability so when you do that and you hold yourself accountable, in front of everybody, I believe that the players will respond to that more so because they can relate to you. If they can relate to you, they can trust you. It makes people want to play for you.”

The Americans open their first season in December down at the Landers Center in Southaven.