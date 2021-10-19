IRVING, Texas — It looks like the American Athletic Conference has locked in on the six schools it’s hoping to add in realignment which would bring the AAC to 14 football playing members as early as the Fall of 2023.

But if you’re a Tiger fan, that’s where the good news ends as the American is reportedly raiding Conference USA in this next round of expansion.

After failing to convince members of the Mountain West, specifically Air Force and Colorado State to join the ranks, the AAC is closing in on adding Charlotte, UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice, North Texas and Texas- San Antonio.

The Roadrunners beat the Tigers a month ago and, just this week, cracked the A.P. Top 25 for the first time after starting the season 7-and-0.

Forget market size, these additions are all about the fertile recruiting areas of Dallas, San Antonio, South Florida, Charlotte and Birmingham.

But none of those six equal what the AAC is losing to the Big 12 in Houston, Cincinnati and UCF.