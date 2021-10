IRVING, Texas– Things continue to go from bad to worse for the AAC.

After losing Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida to the Big XII, reports suggested the American Athletic Conference was close to adding Colorado State and Air Force out of the Mountain West Conference, as early as next week.

Friday, those two schools decided to stay put, staying in the Mountain West which led to this response from AAC commissioner Mike Aresco.

Seems like a ‘safe face’ statement for a league in crisis.