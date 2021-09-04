901 FC scores twice in stoppage time to stun the Legion on Gonzalez bicycle kick

MEMPHIS — Memphis 901 FC (6-7-7, 25 points) pulled off a remarkable 3-2 victory over rival Birmingham Legion FC (12-7-3, 39 points) Saturday night out at AutoZone Park, scoring twice in stoppage time to stun the Legion 3-2.

With five minutes of stoppage time and down 2-1, Memphis 901 FC got the equalizer off a corner kick. Roland Lamah headed one into the top corner of the net for his first goal of the season off a Kadeem Dacres corner kick.

But instead of settling for the draw, 901 FC kept up the pressure and in the waning seconds and off another Dacres corner kick, Raul Gonzalez scored one of the top goals in franchise history.

Gonzalez hit an acrobatic bicycle kick to secure the win.

The victory snaps a six-match winless streak for 901 FC.

“It was crazy,” Head Coach Ben Pirmann said of the finish. “I thought we had lost the game. Their first goal was a gift, and we responded brilliantly. The second half was completely one-sided, and honestly, the whole game was our game. We’ve dealt with a lot of stuff this year, and we’ve played very well and lost embarrassingly. So, to come back with that attitude and that effort shows where this club and this team is at. It was unreal, but it was a deserved win.”

“I thought to myself, ‘Let me get off the ground, let me really put my whole body into this and make it 100%,’” Raul Gonzalez said of his stoppage-time stunner. “I jumped up for it, tried to find the center of the ball and make contact, and I hit it on frame and it went upper 90°. It was a little bit of luck and a little bit of concentration. I was kind of shocked when it went in, but I was relieved to know it went in, because what a time to score. Given the season and knowing where we’re at, to get a result coming off of multiple ties recently is a great way to move forward.”

“Honestly, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Roland Lamah said of Gonzalez’s goal and the team finish. “It was amazing, especially playing against a good team like that. We believed from the first half to the end. I’m happy for Memphis and I hope we can keep this up.”

Memphis returns to AutoZone Park to face Miami FC on Saturday, Sept. 11.