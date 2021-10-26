MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — 901 FC is preparing for their final two matches of the season. The first one, a midweek contest against FC Tulsa.

901 has already secured a playoff berth, but a win Wednesday night against tulsa would lock up that third spot in the division, while a draw would force 901 to win Saturday against Indy Eleven to get that third seed.

“We can win tomorrow night take all three points,” said head coach Ben Pirmann. “Then we clinch third seed which is honestly unbelievable and tremendous accomplishment for these group of men in for the staff and for the club in the community. I don’t think anybody thought we’d be able to do that this season. And then as you also referenced, we have two more games to get it right moving into to the knockout tournament.”

“As I said, from day one, I feel it’s a special group of guys who bought into to winning, you know, to fighting to being a family and put talent aside,” said captain and midfielder Leston Paul. “I feel like everyone stepped in and played their part and give it a best shot work as hard as possible. And we’re going to rewards now of that. So, it’s a big plus for us.”

Wednesday night’s match is set for 7 p.m. at AutoZone Park.