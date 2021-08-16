901 FC prepares for much needed 11-day break

Memphis, Tenn. – Memphis 901 FC (5-5-6, 21 points) claimed a 1-1 draw with Birmingham Legion FC (10-5-3, 33 points) Saturday night at AutoZone Park. In its eleventh match holding the opposition to one goal or fewer this season, forward Kyle Murphy ensured points were shared as he scored his tenth goal of the season in the 58’.

Memphis attacked the Birmingham backline early, as Murphy nearly found a goal in the opening ten minutes of play off of a dangerous cross into the box from midfielder Kadeem Dacres. Soon thereafter, goalkeeper Brady Scott denied Legion FC’s leading scorer, Neco Brett, on a one-on-one opportunity from close range. Despite the Memphis momentum, it would be Birmingham that would find the back of the net first, as Junior Flemmings poked a slow-rolling ball past Scott in the 38’.

Not long after the halftime break, Kyle Murphy found his tenth goal of the year as he headed in a Kadeem Dacres corner kick to level the match at one goal apiece. While momentum favored the home side following Murphy’s 58’ score, neither team was able to find the go-ahead goal and the match ended as a 1-1 draw—the fifth straight match in which Memphis has held Birmingham to one goal or fewer.

Kyle Murphy’s scoring streak continued, as the forward scored his ninth goal in as many matches. Murphy’s total now sits at ten on the year which ties him for most goals in a single season in club history with Brandon Allen (2019) and puts him at fourth in the league. Kadeem Dacres had an impressive evening as the midfielder led the team in shots, key passes, crosses, good crosses and duels. With his assist on Murphy’s goal, Dacres’ three assists on the year tie him for third-most in a single season in club history.

Memphis finds itself at seventh in the Central Division after going unbeaten in seven of its last eight matches. 901 FC are currently just a point shy of the playoff line and five points shy of third place in the tightly contested division. Additionally, Memphis have at least one match in hand on each of its divisional counterparts.

“I think the result was fair, but we’re disappointed we didn’t win,” Head Coach Ben Pirmann said. “We faced a really good opponent, but big picture, a tie is just and fair. With 21 points in our first 16 games, we’ll get better, and we’ll improve every aspect from top to bottom. We have a break coming up and that’ll help with some injuries.

“It feels good,” Kyle Murphy said of his scoring streak. “We’d like to have three points but battling back after being a goal down is always good. We were all over them in the second half, and I think we should’ve won the match.”

901 FC is preparing for a much needed break after playing three games in eight days.

“I know that’s nice especially because we all travel as well to and I think it’s going to be good for the body,” said defender Niall Logue. “We’re going to have a few days off and kind of let the guys recuperate with their families and things like that. We’re still focused, everybody still has their heads down and stuff and I’m going to come back as well we’re going to get ready to work for our next game against Tulsa.”



“We’ve been getting after it for a while,” said forward Kyle Murphy. “So, a breaks always but I’ll pick up where I left off.

Memphis 901 FC will have the next week off before traveling to Oklahoma to face FC Tulsa on Wednesday, August 25.