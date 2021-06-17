901 FC loses Berner for the season with ruptured achilles

MEMPHIS — It had all the makings of a perfect night out at Autozone Park.

After playing its first five matches of the season on the road, Memphis 901 FC returned to the 901 and knocked off Atlanta United 2.

But it is a win that proves very costly to the 901.

Starting goalkeeper and captain John Berner ruptured his right achilles in stoppage time.

Berner is set for for surgery on Friday and miss the rest of the season.

“It was the most somber winning locker room I’ve ever been a part of,” said Memphis 901 FC coach Ben Pirmann. “We feel for Johnny right now. Obviously, we’re praying for him and his family.”

“Very sad to see JB go,” said 901 FC defender Skylar Thomas. “As soon as he went down, as soon as we realized it was serious, we knew we had to hold it down for him.”

Brady Scott is expected to make his 901 FC debut Saturday night against OKC Energy FC.

