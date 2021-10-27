MEMPHIS — Memphis 901 FC had two main goals for the 2021 season.

1- Make the playoffs.

2- Earn the best seed possible in said playoffs.

Wednesday night, 901 FC accomplished both.

Mark Segbers had a goal and an assist with his cross to Kyle Murphy in the 75th minute, proving to be the game winner. Memphis knocks off FC Tulsa 3-2 to earn the number three seed out of the Central Division in the upcoming USL Playoffs.

After giving up an early penalty, Dre Fortune scores in the 24th minute before Segbers second goal of the season game 901 FC a 2-1 halftime lead.

Murphy adding to his team record with his 19th goal of the season. A goal that came just a little over a minute after Tulsa had tied things at 2.

“We played a really good game,” Head Coach Ben Pirmann said. “We gave up that penalty early on, but we responded well with two great goals. We conceded a soft goal in the second half, but a minute later we’re back ahead. I’m just so proud of this group; it’s unbelievable what they’ve gone through and how they’ve responded.”

“This is a really tight group,” Mark Segbers said. “I think our bond as a team shows when we go down a goal, we pick each other right back up. It’s the same when we win. We’re a bunch of brothers out there, and we’re just enjoying our time together. We take it a day at a time and enjoy every moment.”

“We’re enjoying a historic run with the club,” Dre Fortune said. “As the season winds down, we’re making sure we’re in the moment and enjoying it while we’re still focused on getting those results.”

901 FC improves to 13-10-8 (47 pts) on the season and will host the Indy Eleven in Saturday’s regular season finale.